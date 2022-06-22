Swarthmore Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $303.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

