Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,920 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

