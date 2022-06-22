Selway Asset Management Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average of $149.46. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $303.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

