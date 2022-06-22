Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 1,580 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

