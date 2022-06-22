The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,588 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $320,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

