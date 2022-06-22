TRH Financial LLC Sells 334 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TRH Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.46. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

