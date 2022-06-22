Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.