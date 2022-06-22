Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 316 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $253.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.