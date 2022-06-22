Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $66,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $253.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.17.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

