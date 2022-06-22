Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

