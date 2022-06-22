Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $463.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $386.56 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

