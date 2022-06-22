Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 236 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,307.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,600.98.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

