Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,307.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,600.98.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

