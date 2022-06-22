Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $259,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,307.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2,600.98.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

