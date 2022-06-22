Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Shares of V stock opened at $194.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

