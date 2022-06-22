Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,077 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 875,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.