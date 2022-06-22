Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

