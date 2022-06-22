Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lessened by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 4.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

