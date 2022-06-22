Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes $1.67 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

