Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 52,639 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,639 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

