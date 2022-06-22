NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $414.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.