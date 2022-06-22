NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

