Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in Chevron by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 149,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Chevron by 13.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.46. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $303.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

