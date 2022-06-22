Cim LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.