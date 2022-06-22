Cim LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cim LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

