DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

