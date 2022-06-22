Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Purchases 400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 441.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

NYSE MRK opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

