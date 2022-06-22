Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,779,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Shares of OTIS opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

