Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $571,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 94.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $238.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.