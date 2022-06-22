Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 116 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

NOC stock opened at $463.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.