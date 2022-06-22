Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 965 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,368 shares of company stock worth $6,688,252. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

