Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,528 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.