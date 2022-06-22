Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

