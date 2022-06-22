GPM Growth Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,307.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2,600.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

