Apella Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,037 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $194.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

