Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.
JPM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
