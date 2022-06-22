Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,307.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,600.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

