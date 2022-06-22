Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,315.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,606.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

