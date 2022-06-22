1,739 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $206.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

