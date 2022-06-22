360 Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,315.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,606.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

