Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,315.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,606.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

