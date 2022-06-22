Veriti Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.