Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Invests $89,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

