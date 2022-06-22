Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 956 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.