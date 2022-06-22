Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.