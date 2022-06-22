Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 45 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $269.20 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.42 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.07. The company has a market capitalization of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

