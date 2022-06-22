AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

T stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.