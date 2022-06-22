CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.