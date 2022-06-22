Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $196,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $158,583,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after acquiring an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $41,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.