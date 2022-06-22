Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 111,927 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 111,927 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

